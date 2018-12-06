+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
CEO’s son excels in a public primary school
By Jimmy Mwangi | Updated Dec 06, 2018 at 12:21 EAT
ceo-s-son-excels-in-a-public-primary-school
Ketraco CEO Fernandes Barasa
SUMMARY

Thorne Kasili, son to Ketraco CEO Fernandes Barasa scored 437 out of a possible 500 marks at Mumias Central Primary School

It is a common assumption that children of senior executives school in expensive institutions.

A common joke laughs about children school in venues that host presidential debates, and those who go to schools used as voting centers.

See Also: Here’s how Leyla, ‘Wimbo wa Historia’ singer, performed in KCPE

Fernandes Barasa, the chief executive officer at electricity Distribution Company Ketraco decided that a 'school used as a polling station' was good enough for his first-born son, Thorne Kasili Barasa.

Fate recently proved him right when the candidate emerged third best in Western province with 437 marks out of a possible 500. Engineer Barasa who has been at the helm of Ketraco for two years says: "It was our choice for him to go to a public school because we wanted him to have a 360 degrees appreciation of humility as a virtue by interacting with kids from humble backgrounds."

He says both him and his wife attended public schools and managed to rise to the pinnacle academically and professionally. "I am a civil servant and my wife is a civil servant, teaching at a public university. We should lead from the front by placing trust in public schools. We could have taken him to any other school but we chose a public school like thousands of parents whose kids attend public schools and we aren't disappointed. It is proof that government schools actually deliver," says Barasa. 

See Also: Raila inspired me — KCPE top achiever reveals

"It wasn't an issue about a public school or private school. I went to school to get educated and if I was getting educated, I really didn't care about other things. We had good teachers and facilities just like any other school. In the end, it all came down to the effort every pupil puts in their studies," says Thorne, who came top in public speaking nationally during this year’s drama festival.

Barasa's mother, Dr Janet Kisili Barasa, a professor at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology says Thorne has always been an exemplary performer since childhood. 

"He has a steely determination and steady focus. So had it been a public school or private school or even a school abroad, he still would have performed well. We thank God for his grace."

See Also: Harsh punishment for KCPE non-performers

"My husband went to Khaunga Primary School in Kakamega and Mabanga Primary School in Bungoma County and I was in Chekulo Primary School in Bungoma. All that mattered is that we passed our exams. So Mumias Central Primary was good enough for our son. We have faith in public schools since that’s the journey we traveled along during our times," she says.

Thorne's head teacher Francis Obwamu at Mumias Central Primary School says the boy has set a record in the school.

"We have never had such a performance. He is destined for greatness. The first day he set foot in the school, we thought we were stuck with a spoilt brat because of his background but he pleasantly surprised us. No one could even know he comes from an affluent background, not even the teachers. He was disciplined and a focused student and that is all that mattered to help him excel," says the head teacher.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



CEO’s son
Public primary school
KCPE
Fernandes Barasa
Thorne Kasili Barasa
Excel
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
a-letter-to-the-below-average-student

News

A letter to the below average student

By Steve Ole Mwangi | Wed 21 Nov 2018 11:03am

akothee-s-perfect-gift-to-top-three-kcpe-candidates

Entertainment

Akothee’s perfect gift to top three KCPE candidates

By Vincent Kejitan | Wed 21 Nov 2018 10:08am

photos-here-are-kenya-s-top-kcpe-performers-2018

News

PHOTOS: Here are Kenya's top KCPE performers 2018

By Fay Ngina | Wed 21 Nov 2018 09:13am

More From This Author
varsity-students-pocket-money-puts-smiles-on-street-children

News

Varsity students’ pocket money puts smiles on street children

By Stephen Mburu | Thu 06 Dec 2018 12:31pm

ceo-s-son-excels-in-a-public-primary-school

News

CEO’s son excels in a public primary school

By Jimmy Mwangi | Thu 06 Dec 2018 12:21pm

a-message-to-married-men-and-single-women

Lifestyle

A message to married men and single women

By Dayan Masinde | Thu 06 Dec 2018 11:19am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng