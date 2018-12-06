dpp-publishes-names-of-45-public-prosecutors-he-has-sacked

SUMMARY According to Gazette notice seen by Ureport, Naylor Shivachi Mukofu was appointed public prosecutor for all cases arising under the Anti-Counterfeit Act, 2008 DPP Haji confirmed the appointment of Queen's Counsel Khawar Qureshi as the special prosecutor in Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu's case

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Wednesday announced that he had revoked the appointment of 45 public prosecutors handling different cases.

He further confirmed the appointment of Queen's Counsel Khawar Qureshi as the special prosecutor in Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu's case, saying he failed to find a suitable candidate through advertisement. ​

According to Gazette notice seen by Ureport, Naylor Shivachi Mukofu was appointed public prosecutor for all cases arising under the Anti-Counterfeit Act, 2008.





Here are the names of the prosecutors whose appointments were revoked:

Criminal proceedings under Anti-Counterfeit Act, 2008:

Stephen Ochieng Mallowah Stan Musyoka Manthi Hellen Nelly Limang'ura Sammy Arekai Sirich Francis Mwathew Kamau

Criminal proceedings under the Kenya Forestry Act, 2005:

Appolinary J. Mwandigha John M. Mbatha Nancy W. Maina Stephen B Okayo Wilson M David David K. Mutai Rogers M. Ruriga Patricia M. Mwangi

Criminal proceedings under the Kenya Health Act:

Suleiman Juma Mwahanjo Amos N. Kilunda James Ojwang Simiyu Zephania Kipruto Chelimo James Ndaranya Wachunga Wilson Endao Chepyegon Naisola Rachel Sillah John Muriuki Githinji Zaphania Chelimo Thomas Nyandigisi Beja Mwalungu Bati Oguta Zaddock Ogayo Henry Onyango Ojwang Vincent Iduri Joseph Akuma Onwonga Nelson Mwangi Mutahi Festus Anaya Gideon Kimuluo Moses Wambusi Wanyonyi Simon Manara Ogao David Kipkorir Chepkwony Fredrick Nanyaga Sikali Stephen Ngumo Mururia Nickson Marara Aminga Julius Shiechenje Allan Wasilwa Barasa Mutinyi Solomon Salia James Kooya Mathew Kare Cheboi Fred Kariuki Sosi Joseph Manyasya Kiwmele

Criminal proceedings under the Energy Act

Gitonga Murungura