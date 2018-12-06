+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
DPP publishes names of 45 public prosecutors he has sacked
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Dec 06, 2018 at 12:06 EAT
dpp-publishes-names-of-45-public-prosecutors-he-has-sacked
DPP Noordin Haji
SUMMARY

According to Gazette notice seen by Ureport, Naylor Shivachi Mukofu was appointed public prosecutor for all cases arising under the Anti-Counterfeit Act, 2008

DPP Haji confirmed the appointment of Queen's Counsel Khawar Qureshi as the special prosecutor in Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu's case

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Wednesday announced that he had revoked the appointment of 45 public prosecutors handling different cases.

He further confirmed the appointment of Queen's Counsel Khawar Qureshi as the special prosecutor in Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu's case, saying he failed to find a suitable candidate through advertisement.

According to Gazette notice seen by Ureport, Naylor Shivachi Mukofu was appointed public prosecutor for all cases arising under the Anti-Counterfeit Act, 2008.

See Also: Orengo takes on Queen’s Counsel Qureshi in court


Here are the names of the prosecutors whose appointments were revoked:

Criminal proceedings under Anti-Counterfeit Act, 2008:

See Also: Maribe now takes action against DPP Haji
  1. Stephen Ochieng Mallowah
  2. Stan Musyoka Manthi
  3. Hellen Nelly Limang'ura
  4. Sammy Arekai Sirich
  5. Francis Mwathew Kamau

Criminal proceedings under the Kenya Forestry Act, 2005:

  1. Appolinary J. Mwandigha
  2. John M. Mbatha
  3. Nancy W. Maina
  4. Stephen B Okayo
  5. Wilson M David
  6. David K. Mutai
  7. Rogers M. Ruriga
  8. Patricia M. Mwangi

Criminal proceedings under the Kenya Health Act:

  1. Suleiman Juma Mwahanjo
  2. Amos N. Kilunda
  3. James Ojwang Simiyu
  4. Zephania Kipruto Chelimo
  5. James Ndaranya Wachunga
  6. Wilson Endao Chepyegon
  7. Naisola Rachel Sillah
  8. John Muriuki Githinji
  9. Zaphania Chelimo
  10. Thomas Nyandigisi
  11. Beja Mwalungu Bati
  12. Oguta Zaddock Ogayo
  13. Henry Onyango Ojwang
  14. Vincent Iduri
  15. Joseph Akuma Onwonga
  16. Nelson Mwangi Mutahi
  17. Festus Anaya
  18. Gideon Kimuluo
  19. Moses Wambusi Wanyonyi
  20. Simon Manara Ogao
  21. David Kipkorir Chepkwony
  22. Fredrick Nanyaga Sikali
  23. Stephen Ngumo Mururia
  24. Nickson Marara Aminga
  25. Julius Shiechenje
  26. Allan Wasilwa Barasa
  27. Mutinyi Solomon Salia
  28. James Kooya
  29. Mathew Kare Cheboi
  30. Fred Kariuki Sosi
  31. Joseph Manyasya Kiwmele

Criminal proceedings under the Energy Act

  1. Gitonga Murungura

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



DPP Noordin Haji
Public Prosecution
Corrusption
DCJ Philomena Mwilu
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
fisherman-stands-on-27ft-snake-thinking-it-s-a-log

Weird News

Fisherman stands on 27ft snake thinking it’s a log

By Mirror | Thu 06 Dec 2018 03:02pm

orengo-takes-on-queen-s-counsel-qureshi-in-court

News

Orengo takes on Queen’s Counsel Qureshi in court

By Vincent Kejitan | Thu 06 Dec 2018 01:36pm

dpp-publishes-names-of-45-public-prosecutors-he-has-sacked

News

DPP publishes names of 45 public prosecutors he has sacked

By Vincent Kejitan | Thu 06 Dec 2018 12:06pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng