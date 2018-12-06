Passaris’ birthday wish to ‘Uncle Moody’ quickly goes south

SUMMARY Still irked by his appointment, netizens made their feelings known to Passaris Awori's appointment was heavily questioned as netizens lamented why the job was given to a 91-year-old

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Wednesday took time to wish former Vice-President Moody Awori a happy 91st birthday but this did not go well with a section of Kenyans.

This is because just a day earlier, Awori was appointed to a seven-member oversight board to manage the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund. ​

Still irked by his appointment, netizens made their feelings known to Passaris, asking her to convince ‘Uncle Moody’ to turn down the job offer.





Awori and his team will be tasked with facilitating team Kenya for national assignments as well as submitting quarterly reports on various sports and art projects.

His appointment was heavily questioned as netizens lamented why the job was given to a 91-year-old whereas many young people are unemployed.





