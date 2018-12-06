+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Passaris’ birthday wish to ‘Uncle Moody’ quickly goes south
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Dec 06, 2018 at 10:56 EAT
passaris-birthday-wish-to-uncle-moody-quickly-goes-south
Esther Passaris and Moody Awori
SUMMARY

Still irked by his appointment, netizens made their feelings known to Passaris

Awori's appointment was heavily questioned as netizens lamented why the job was given to a 91-year-old 

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Wednesday took time to wish former Vice-President Moody Awori a happy 91st birthday but this did not go well with a section of Kenyans.

This is because just a day earlier, Awori was appointed to a seven-member oversight board to manage the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund.

Still irked by his appointment, netizens made their feelings known to Passaris, asking her to convince ‘Uncle Moody’ to turn down the job offer.


Awori and his team will be tasked with facilitating team Kenya for national assignments as well as submitting quarterly reports on various sports and art projects.

His appointment was heavily questioned as netizens lamented why the job was given to a 91-year-old whereas many young people are unemployed.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Esther Passaris
Moody Awori
Moody Awori appointment
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
fisherman-stands-on-27ft-snake-thinking-it-s-a-log

Weird News

Fisherman stands on 27ft snake thinking it’s a log

By Mirror | Thu 06 Dec 2018 03:02pm

orengo-takes-on-queen-s-counsel-qureshi-in-court

News

Orengo takes on Queen’s Counsel Qureshi in court

By Vincent Kejitan | Thu 06 Dec 2018 01:36pm

dpp-publishes-names-of-45-public-prosecutors-he-has-sacked

News

DPP publishes names of 45 public prosecutors he has sacked

By Vincent Kejitan | Thu 06 Dec 2018 12:06pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng