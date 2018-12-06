TUM students go on the rampage, accuse administration of introducing tough rules

SUMMARY TUM on Monday damaged vehicles, barricaded roads and disrupted transport in roads leading to or close to the Mombasa-based institution The students under the banner of their union TUMSA were protesting deregistration of students who did not pay fees on time

Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) on Monday damaged vehicles, barricaded roads and disrupted transport in roads leading to or close to the Mombasa-based institution.



The students under the banner of their union TUMSA were protesting deregistration of students who did not pay fees on time.

According to a notice addressed to the students by the chief accountant two weeks ago, all who had failed to pay fees by 19th November will miss this semester’s examinations.

At least 20 students were arrested as they engaged the anti-riot police in running battles.