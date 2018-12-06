former-deputy-governor-suffering-from-depression

SUMMARY Life in the political cold has taken a heavy toll on an ex-deputy Governor The man who in the last poll was a running-mate of Governor that was sent packing by voters, is said to be suffering from depression

The man who in the last poll was a running-mate of Governor that was sent packing by voters, is said to be suffering from depression. ​

From the start of the year, the former deputy Governor has been keeping to himself and those close to him say he spends most of his time locked up in his house.

He tells everyone who cares to listen that he has been abandoned by his political allies including his party leaders, despite the big role he played in the last elections.

