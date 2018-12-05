+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Groom cancels wedding after learning how bride reacted to sister’s miscarriage
By Mirror | Updated Dec 05, 2018 at 13:24 EAT
groom-cancels-wedding-after-learning-how-bride-reacted-to-sister-s-miscarriage
Photo Courtesy
SUMMARY

Without wasting any time the bride's mum tells the wedding planner in a "deadly calm voice" that they won't be requiring her services anymore

And it seems her cruelty further backfired, as the planner goes on to reveal that "the wedding was cancelled entirely, twenty-four hours later, by the would-be groom".

In the run-up to their big day, there's always a chance that even the nicest of brides will become a bridezilla.

We all understand they want everything about their wedding to be perfect, but sometimes they just take things too far.

And one woman definitely went beyond the point of no return as she was planning her big day, as her wedding planner recently revealed.

See Also: 13 things a man does that annoys his woman

The problems, she claimed, all started when the bride's sister fell pregnant.

Writing anonymously on NotAlwaysRight.com the wedding planner says the sister had been trying for a baby for three years, before finally conceiving.

But when the bride found out about the pregnancy, she kicked her out of the wedding party and banned her from being a bridesmaid.

See Also: Court orders chief to supervise 61-year-old Kenyan man while paying dowry

Reportedly, she exclaimed: "Well, then, I guess you can't be in my wedding, because I don't want to deal with the problems your pregnancy will cause."

The 'problems' mainly included altering the dress to fit her sister’s ”inconvenient" baby bump.


See Also: Eight reasons why Kenyan women should avoid come-we-stay relationships

Instead of being happy for her sibling, the bride threw a strop and eventually her sister left without saying another word.

Attempting to remain levelheaded, the wedding planner, who had heard the heated encounter, says she put on her "best retail face" and continued to do her job.

But a few months later, things took a turn for the worse.

Recalling the awful day, the planner explained: "Bridezilla and Bridezilla's mom are with me and Bridezilla's mom gets a phone call.

"Bridezilla's mom excuses herself and left to answer.

"She spends most of the meeting on the phone. Towards the end, Bridezilla's mom comes back, slowly putting her phone away. It looks as though she's been crying."

Tragically she goes on to reveal that it was the sister on the phone and she's lost her baby.

The wedding planner feels heartbroken for the entire family, she doesn't know what to say but feels sympathy tears brimming in her eyes.

The bride on the other hand doesn't seem fazed by the news at all.

Instead of sharing shock or sadness, she simply comments: "Oh. Well, I guess she can be in my wedding, then, since she's not pregnant anymore."

Her comment outraged her mother, whose reaction the wedding planner describes as "absolutely terrifying".

"I have never seen something snap behind another person's eyes before," she admitted.

Without wasting any time the bride's mum tells the wedding planner in a "deadly calm voice" that they won't be requiring her services anymore because she no longer wishes to pay for her daughter's wedding.

The bride is horrified by her words and begins shrieking and panicking.

But her protests do nothing to change her mother's mind.

And it seems her cruelty further backfired, as the planner goes on to reveal that "the wedding was cancelled entirely, twenty-four hours later, by the would-be groom".

Honestly, we can't say we blame him.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Marriage
Wedding
Miscarriage
Groom
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
why-most-married-women-cheat-on-their-husbands

Lifestyle

Why most married women cheat on their husbands

By Silas Nyamweya | Mon 26 Nov 2018 03:20pm

12-simple-life-truths-you-should-know

Lifestyle

12 simple life truths you should know

By Dayan Masinde | Thu 22 Nov 2018 01:03pm

i-need-a-break-from-my-spouse

Lifestyle

I need a break from my spouse

By Dayan Masinde | Thu 22 Nov 2018 12:41pm

More From This Author
kenyan-woman-who-gives-food-to-school-children-lands-prestigious-award

News

Kenyan woman who gives food to school children lands prestigious award

By Vincent Kejitan | Wed 05 Dec 2018 03:52pm

meet-bus-driver-who-can-lick-his-own-forehead-with-his-tongue

Meet bus driver who can lick his own forehead with his tongue

By Mirror | Wed 05 Dec 2018 03:40pm

man-guilty-of-murdering-wife-so-he-could-run-off-with-gay-lover

Man guilty of murdering wife so he could run off with gay lover

By Mirror | Wed 05 Dec 2018 03:30pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng