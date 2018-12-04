mp-forced-to-leave-function-after-being-booed-by-angry-crowd

A vocal MP who has declared interest in a gubernatorial post may be forced to change tack
This is after he faced crowd trouble at the home-coming of a colleague who hails from his region
The second term lawmaker was booed and shouted down forcing him to cut short his speech after he started throwing brick-bats and insults aimed at his party leader.
The man who recently had a brush with the long-arm of the law had to leave the function in huff when the hostility towards him became unbearable.
Many people have concluded that the politician needs to tame his acidic tongue, before he thinks of going for a bigger seat in 2022.
