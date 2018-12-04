sonko-allows-matatus-back-into-cbd-but-on-one-condition

SUMMARY Jimal further stated that they had informed the governor of their grievances He alleged that police often collect Sh300 from 14-seater matatus and up to Sh500 per day from 33-seater matatus

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday allowed PSVs back into the CBD but on one condition.

According to Jimal Ibrahim —Chairman of the Association of Matatu Operators— only three matatus per Sacco will be allowed into the CBD. ​

“The Governor called the meeting at 5.am today…We have agreed that only 3 vehicles will be entering the CBD per Sacco…if it is Embassava, 3 vehicles, Buruburu Sacco 3 vehicles… it won’t be like in the past when all vehicles used to enter the city,” he said.

Jimal further stated that they had informed the governor of their grievances but they (matatu operators) appreciate the changes aimed at decongesting the city.





“What I can tell the people of Nairobi is that soon we are leaving the CBD, they should be prepared.

“We thought this was a joke but it turns out that it is serious,” he said.

He, however, urged the governor to get rid of traffic police officers in the CBD whom he accused of soliciting bribes and causing unnecessary congestion.

“We are asking the governor to remove traffic police officers from the city, they threaten us and are involved in corrupt practices, let the county government control the CBD and traffic officers take over roundabouts,” he added.





Jimal alleged that they often collect Sh300 from 14-seater matatus and up to Sh500 per day from 33-seater matatus.

With the new agreement, the county government is set to speed up construction of several bus termini to decongest the CBD.

The chairman also revealed plans of having buses to ferry commuters from where they are dropped to the CBD.

