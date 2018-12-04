sakaja-launches-100-buses-for-nairobians

SUMMARY On Monday, Sakaja had moved to court to suspend the ban against PSVs entering the CBD The Senator accused Sonko of failing to consult the public and stakeholders before effecting the ban

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on Tuesday launched 100 private buses for Nairobians.

The Senator stated that the buses would ferry the elderly, disabled and the sick from Muthurwa and Fig tree to the CBD. ​

“Watu wangu wa Nairobi leo kuanzia saa mbili asubuhi wamama wajawazito wote, wazee, walemavu, wangojwa na watoto nimetoa basi mia moja (100) kuwapeleka kutoka muthurwa na fig tree mpaka town ndani.

"Hakuna kuumia. Na hii maneno tutatatua leo. Mambo lazima ifanywe kwa mpangilio sio hivi hivi.





(My people, from 8am today we shall have 100 buses that will ferry expectant women, the elderly, the disabled, children and the sick from Muthurwa and Fig Tree to the CBD. No more suffering. We will sort out this issue today. Things have to be done in an organized way.)

Sakaja’s statement came a few minutes before Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko lifted the ban, bowing to pressure of Nairobians and other stakeholders in the transport sector.

Sonko stated: "I have noted with deep concern the plight of Nairobi residents as a result of the ban, and hereby announce that the full implementation of this directive has been suspended with immediate effect.





“This is to facilitate further consultation with all affected parties, in order to find a lasting solution to the problem of vehicular congestion.

“Let us all be the solution. Both at a personal and corporate level. Not just the PSVs…”

On Monday, Sakaja had moved to court to suspend the ban against PSVs entering the CBD, faulting the move as ill-timed and impractical.

The Senator accused Sonko of failing to consult the public and stakeholders before effecting the ban.

He further argued that City Hall, had not given viable alternatives to commuters to ensure their movement within the city.






