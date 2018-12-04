sonko-s-statement-after-lifting-matatu-ban

SUMMARY “Those among us who are neighbours should consider car-pooling..." Sonko also appealed to all road users to exercise courtesy to ensure the safety of everyone.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday morning suspended the matatu ban with immediate effect, noting that many residents were suffering.

Through a statement on his Facebook page, the governor stated that he would continue holding talks with the relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution. ​

“I have noted with deep concern the plight of Nairobi residents as a result of the ban, and hereby announce that the full implementation of this directive has been suspended with immediate effect.

“This is to facilitate further consultation with all affected parties, in order to find a lasting solution to the problem of vehicular congestion.





“Let us all be the solution. Both at a personal and corporate level. Not just the PSVs,” he said.

The governor further added: “Those among us who are neighbours should consider car-pooling. Let us make public transport appealing to the point where we no longer shun it in the name of “class”.

“Let us mind the environment too, to eliminate the rising number of polluting private cars. We must all pull together to dismantle the disorganized traffic attitudes and entrenched behaviours that lead to massive loss of man-hours and burned fuel in traffic jams.”





He also appealed to all road users to exercise courtesy to ensure the safety of everyone.

However, the governor’s post elicited mixed reactions from netizens who lamented the suffering they went through when the ban was effected on Monday.

Most city residents were forced to walk for long distances on to get matatus and there was heavy traffic late into the night.

“Have these meetings first before you make ridiculous decisions,” wrote a Facebook user.

“You are becoming a disgrace to Nairobi residence. You have punished the disabled just because you have cars,” wrote another.

“Good move Sonko a wise man changes his mind but a fool never,” wrote one Henry Mannase.

“Too late to apologise,” said Magiry Wanjiru.





