+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Sonko’s statement after lifting matatu ban
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Dec 04, 2018 at 08:51 EAT
sonko-s-statement-after-lifting-matatu-ban
Governor Mike Sonko
SUMMARY

“Those among us who are neighbours should consider car-pooling..."

Sonko also appealed to all road users to exercise courtesy to ensure the safety of everyone.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday morning suspended the matatu ban with immediate effect, noting that many residents were suffering.

Through a statement on his Facebook page, the governor stated that he would continue holding talks with the relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution.

“I have noted with deep concern the plight of Nairobi residents as a result of the ban, and hereby announce that the full implementation of this directive has been suspended with immediate effect.

See Also: Sakaja launches 100 buses for Nairobians

“This is to facilitate further consultation with all affected parties, in order to find a lasting solution to the problem of vehicular congestion.


“Let us all be the solution. Both at a personal and corporate level. Not just the PSVs,” he said.

See Also: Kenyans hail Governor Sonko’s ban on PSVs accessing CBD

The governor further added: “Those among us who are neighbours should consider car-pooling. Let us make public transport appealing to the point where we no longer shun it in the name of “class”.

“Let us mind the environment too, to eliminate the rising number of polluting private cars. We must all pull together to dismantle the disorganized traffic attitudes and entrenched behaviours that lead to massive loss of man-hours and burned fuel in traffic jams.”


See Also: New matatu stages after Nairobi CBD Ban

He also appealed to all road users to exercise courtesy to ensure the safety of everyone.

However, the governor’s post elicited mixed reactions from netizens who lamented the suffering they went through when the ban was effected on Monday.

Most city residents were forced to walk for long distances on to get matatus and there was heavy traffic late into the night.

“Have these meetings first before you make ridiculous decisions,” wrote a Facebook user.

“You are becoming a disgrace to Nairobi residence. You have punished the disabled just because you have cars,” wrote another.

“Good move Sonko a wise man changes his mind but a fool never,” wrote one Henry Mannase.

“Too late to apologise,” said Magiry Wanjiru.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
Matatu ban lifted
CBD
Nairobi
Traffic
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
senator-sakaja-moves-to-court-to-stop-matatu-cbd-ban

News

Senator Sakaja moves to court to stop matatu CBD ban

By Kelley Boss | Mon 03 Dec 2018 11:04am

sakaja-calls-sonko-s-matatu-cbd-ban-premature-and-unfair

News

Sakaja calls Sonko’s matatu CBD ban premature and unfair

By Kelley Boss | Mon 03 Dec 2018 10:08am

why-moses-kuria-wants-toyota-probox-to-be-used-as-matatus

News

Why Moses Kuria wants Toyota Probox to be used as matatus

By Waweru Titus | Sun 02 Dec 2018 01:41pm

More From This Author
sakaja-launches-100-buses-for-nairobians

News

Sakaja launches 100 buses for Nairobians

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 04 Dec 2018 09:34am

sonko-s-statement-after-lifting-matatu-ban

News

Sonko’s statement after lifting matatu ban

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 04 Dec 2018 08:51am

mum-reveals-bizarre-way-you-can-use-paracetamol

News

Mum reveals bizarre way you can use paracetamol

By Mirror | Sat 01 Dec 2018 03:22pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng