3-major-reasons-why-you-should-avoid-buying-bottled-water-at-all-costs

Many people prefer being seen drinking bottled water as opposed to tap water with an assumption of looking classy.

Others think it is safer and tastier than tap water. However, the taste of this water depends on how it is treated and also where it was extracted from. ​

Although many of the companies manufacturing water may want to make people believe that it is the safest, in real sense, bottled water may just be like any other water.

This fact has however not stopped people from buying the water. It is estimated that in Kenya, sales from bottled water range from Sh6 billion and Sh8 billion every year, with the market growing at the rate of 7% per annum.

Many people in various parts of Kenya are busy looking for safe water with a lot of difficulties. It baffles me why many people spend lots of money purchasing bottled water even though tap water has no safety issues.





An intriguing case is that the plastic bottles which this water is stored are an environmental hazard. When not correctly disposed, they stay for many years without decomposing thus creating an environmental hazard.

Another interesting phenomena about this bottled water is that, not very much testing is done.

A more worrying instance is that the water could be circulated in the country even without being approved by the quality officials.

Water in its natural form can be considered pure. This is because the bond between its hydrogen and oxygen atoms is strong. The problem of impurity occurs when organic materials, chemicals, minerals and other pollutant share its space.

These results into the water being unfit for drinking and contain infections such as bacteria, viruses and other pollutants.

If your source of water is safe, then you don’t have any reason why you should rely on bottled water.

There are so many reasons why bottled water should be avoided at all costs.

These include pollution, health related risks and the high cost associated with this product.

