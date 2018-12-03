SUMMARY Location of the new matatu stages after Nairobi CBD Ban The County Government barred the matatus from entering the CBD vowing to sustain the operation

Nairobi residents were on Monday left stranded after Nairobi County Government's decision to implement the matatu ban without providing alternative methods of accessing the CBD.

The County Government barred the matatus from entering the CBD vowing to sustain the operation. ​

This has seen many commuters who were dropped far from the city centre especially on Thika Road walking to the city centre.

In the notice published by the acting County Secretary Pauline Kahiga Waititu, the new stages were explained.

HERE ARE THE NEW PSV STAGES:



Ngara Stage for vehicles that use the Juja Road route, Ring Road and Park road.

Desai Service Road Stage will be used by vehicles that go past Ruiru.

Fig tree Terminus B will be for vehicles that use the Thika Road route which include the Ruiru and Kiambu Road route.

Muthurwa Stage is for matatu and buses that use the Jogoo Road and Lusaka Road.

Fig tree Terminus A will be used by matatus that access the CBD using the Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande Road and Limuru Road.

Park Road Stage is for Passengers heading past Kenol along the Meru-Nyeri-Nairobi highway.

Vehicles that use the Mombasa and Langata Road routes will drop and pick passengers at Hakati Stage.

Vehicles using Ngong Road route will use Railways Stage.