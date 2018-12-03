senator-sakaja-moves-to-court-to-stop-matatu-cbd-ban

SUMMARY Senator Johnston Sakaja has filed a case in court to suspend matatu CBD ban The Senator had earlier raised his dissatisfaction in City Hall’s ban on matatus

Nairobi Senator Johnston Sakaja has filed a case in court to suspend matatu CBD ban; citing lack of public participation and alternatives.

He intends to resolve the transport crisis induced by the ban on matatus from accessing the Central Business District (CBD). ​

The Senator had earlier raised his dissatisfaction in City Hall’s ban on matatus from picking up and dropping off passengers in the CBD.

Senator Sakaja said the move by the Nairobi Governor to ban matatus from the CBD is premature, and unfair to ordinary citizens.

Speaking in Deliverance Church Langata where he attended the consecration of Bishop Dr. Njuguna, the Senator urged Mike Sonko to provide an alternative before banning matatus.

“On the issue of Matatus, I know most people are worried, because somebody has decided not to allow matatus in CBD without providing an alternative and a proper method. Don’t see matatus as just matatus but the passengers in them because they are the people we serve.” Said Sakaja.

The Senator shared his video on social media tagging Sonko’s move to ban matatus as premature and unfair to ordinary citizens.

“As I said yesterday and before. The move by Mike Sonko to ban matatus from the CBD is premature, and unfair to ordinary citizens. You don’t ban matatus before providing alternatives for commuters. Must be rescinded immediately and proper planning done.” His tweet read.

The ban compels all matatus to operate from designated termini without entering the CBD to drop off and pick passengers.

