+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Why mama's boys make bad husbands
By Agnes Sikuku | Updated Nov 30, 2018 at 14:38 EAT
why-mama-s-boys-make-bad-husbands
SUMMARY

It’s annoying for a grown-up man to have an obsession with his mother

These men make bad husbands since they will always compare their wives to their mother

Mamas boys are grown men who are married, with kids and have splendid homes but are still breastfeed mentally by their mama.

Consequently, they can't make minor or major decisions without consulting her. Before we proceed, it’s important to note that a man must love his mother.

Psychologists say that a mother is the first girlfriend a man has. If a man can't love his mother, it will be hard for him to love and respect other women in his life.

See Also: 3 Students arrested after bragging about cheating in KCSE

The problem, however, arises when a man can't break up with his mother. It’s annoying for a grown-up man to have an obsession with his mother.

To always yap and yap about his mother. In every twenty words he speaks, nineteen are about her. He tells us how he went on holiday with his mum, how his mum looks hot in that photo in his living room and how his mother can't cook without pepper.

Breaking news! We also have mothers whom we love. Spare us the endless and meaningless tales about yours.

See Also: Magoha's passionate plea to Uhuru regarding state of Starehe Boys' Centre

These men make bad husbands since they will always compare their wives to their mother. They will want you to cook, clean and raise children like their mother.

You will never be good enough unless you are the woman his mother is. In case you are dating, he will not marry you on grounds that his mother doesn't like you.

They foolishly admit that "I could have married you but mama says I can't marry a baby mama or a woman from another tribe”. In other words he just doesn't know what he wants.

See Also: Sharon killers are planning to assassinate me – Junet Mohamed

In marriage, his mother will be the unseen, uninvited guest and the silent listener to every conversation.

Many times, you will never know who you married. When you are almost concluding that you married the mother-in-law as well, you will realize that she is also married to her son.

When we think of a boy child let's also remember the man-child.

Mama's boys are giving men a bad name. This should come to a stop.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
why-governor-obado-was-freed-from-prosecution-s-jaws-in-guns-case

News

Why Governor Obado was freed from prosecution’s jaws in guns case

By Paul Ogemba | Sun 18 Nov 2018 03:43pm

8-year-old-boy-narrates-how-his-father-beheaded-his-mother

News

8-year-old boy narrates how his father beheaded his mother

By Stanley Ongwae | Fri 16 Nov 2018 06:37pm

jubilee-mp-under-fire-after-issuing-a-bad-cheque-in-church

News

Jubilee MP under fire after issuing a bad cheque in church

By Standard Reporter | Thu 15 Nov 2018 07:24pm

More From This Author
video-kathy-kiuna-explains-her-lavish-lifestyle-on-cnn

News

VIDEO: Kathy Kiuna explains her lavish lifestyle on CNN

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 30 Nov 2018 04:08pm

video-driver-shocked-as-matiang-i-stops-him-during-impromptu-inspection

News

VIDEO: Driver shocked as Matiang’i stops him during impromptu inspection

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 30 Nov 2018 02:47pm

why-mama-s-boys-make-bad-husbands

News

Why mama's boys make bad husbands

By Agnes Sikuku | Fri 30 Nov 2018 02:38pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng