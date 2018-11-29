+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
MP startles parliament, reveals he is HIV positive
By Reuters | Updated Nov 29, 2018 at 21:36 EAT
mp-startles-parliament-reveals-he-is-hiv-positive
[Courtesy]
SUMMARY

A lawmaker revealed he was HIV positive during an emotional speech to parliament

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, 32, told his fellow lawmakers that he had been diagnosed HIV positive when he was aged 22

A British lawmaker revealed he was HIV positive during an emotional speech to parliament on Thursday to mark the upcoming World AIDS day.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, 32, told his fellow lawmakers that he had been diagnosed HIV positive when he was aged 22.

"Next year I will be marking an anniversary of my own, 10 years since I became HIV positive," said Russell-Moyle, who represents the opposition Labour party for Brighton Kemptown on the English south coast.

See Also: I did not slap Jaguar, his cheeks moved to my hands — Babu Owino

"It has been a long journey from the fear of acceptance and today hopefully advocacy, knowing that my treatment keeps me healthy and protects any partner I may have."

He said he had decided to speak out to help others to seek treatment, fight the stigma surrounding the disease, and because this Saturday marked the 30th anniversary of World AIDS day.

"My name ... might appear in tomorrow's newspapers as a result of course of being the first MP to declare themselves HIV positive in this chamber," he said. "No person diagnosed with HIV today should feel any less able to thrive and enjoy life than anyone else because of their status."

See Also: Speculation as top State and House Official get too close


British Parliament [Courtesy]

Russell-Moyle is the second British Member of Parliament (MP) to have been diagnosed with HIV.

See Also: MPs plotting to ensure a Cabinet Secretary is sacked

Chris Smith, a former Labour government minister who was the first openly gay British lawmaker, disclosed he was HIV positive in 2005.

"In two days time, on World AIDS day, I will stand with my community to mourn the losses of those who have died of AIDS. I will stand there in the knowledge that I will live a life so many couldn't," Russell-Moyle said.

"We have the ability to end new HIV transmissions as well as end stigma and discrimination, not only here, but globally, and I hope we can all make that our mission," he told fellow lawmakers, who gave him a standing ovation at the end of his speech, something hardly ever seen in parliament.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



HIV/AIDS
British lawmaker
parliament
HIV Positive
Lloyd Russell-Moyle
English south coast
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
mps-demand-overhaul-renovation-of-current-bar-in-parliament

News

MPs demand overhaul renovation of current bar in Parliament

By Moses Nyamori | Thu 08 Nov 2018 07:34pm

highly-religious-mp-raises-eyebrows-after-cracking-vulgar-jokes

Politics

Highly religious MP raises eyebrows after cracking vulgar jokes

By Standard Reporter | Thu 25 Oct 2018 06:03pm

More From This Author
former-top-government-official-facing-corruption-charges-to-join-politics

Politics

Former top Government official facing corruption charges to join politics

By Standard Reporter | Thu 29 Nov 2018 10:29pm

chelsea-manager-sarri-delivers-bad-news-to-n-golo-kante-days-after-signing-new-contract

Sports

Chelsea manager Sarri delivers bad news to N’Golo Kante days after signing new contract

By Reuters | Thu 29 Nov 2018 10:28pm

mp-startles-parliament-reveals-he-is-hiv-positive

News

MP startles parliament, reveals he is HIV positive

By Reuters | Thu 29 Nov 2018 09:36pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng