former-top-government-official-facing-corruption-charges-to-join-politics

An embattled former top government official who is facing corruption charges has decided to join politics
The ex-official has been meeting delegations of people from his county at his rural home
An embattled former top Government official who is facing corruption charges appears to have finally made up his mind to join politics.
For the past one month, the ex-official of a key department has been meeting delegations of people from his county at his rural home.
Although the man has not declared which seat he is going for, speculation is rife that he may go for the Governor’s post.
The top boss of the county where the sacked individual comes from will not be defending his seat, after doing his mandatory two-year term.
Many people are waiting to see whether he will go public about his future aspirations.
Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?
Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website
COMMENTS