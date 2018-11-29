VIDEO: Driver shocked as Matiang’i stops him during impromptu inspection

SUMMARY He was further ordered to surrender his license, photo and badge During the incident, the CS also orders the police to check whether the matatu is fitted with seatbelts and complies with all the traffic rules

A matatu driver who works for Nairobi-Naivasha United Services (NNUS) was on Thursday shocked to find Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i inspecting vehicles along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

In a video that was shared on social media platforms, the driver was ordered out of the matatu as traffic officers inspected the vehicle. ​

He was further ordered to surrender his license, photo and badge.





The officers also took away his jacket to be used as exhibit in court.

During the incident, the CS also ordered the police to check whether the matatu was fitted with seatbelts and complied with all the traffic rules.

In the past few weeks, Matiang’i has been striving to restore sanity on the roads and he vowed not to relent until all matatus comply with the regulations.





Incidents of matatus carrying excess passengers have also been on the decline as PSVs adjust to the tough new measures.

