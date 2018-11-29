+ Post your Story

News
VIDEO: Joho makes fun of Sonko's American accent
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Nov 29, 2018 at 12:59 EAT
Hassan Joho
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on Wednesday made fun of his counterpart from Nairobi Mike Sonko over his newly acquired American accent.

Joho thanked the governor for hosting the Global Sustainable Blue Economy Conference but not without making fun of his accent.

Sonko’s speech during the delegates’ dinner on Sunday evening became the talk of town as he seemed to have acquired an accent.

See Also: Sonko's new-found American accent (VIDEO)

He pronounced city as cirry and Kenyatta as Kenyarra, much to the amusement of the online community.

Joho was also not left behind as he made fun of Sonko in his thanksgiving speech.

“Governor 047, thanks for welcoming us to your cirry…This is the headquarra….

See Also: Owner of risky Kayole building arrested

The Blue Economy Conference successfully ended on Wednesday and Governments and donors pledged billions of shillings to implement its outcomes.

The conference, which brought together 16,320 delegates from across the world and saw countries commit to put aside money to protect oceans, seas, lakes and rivers and the ecosystems they support.

Kenya committed to establish a blue economy bank to support the growth and development of the sector.

See Also: Mike Sonko mourns Nairobi Transport and Public Works Chief Officer

The host also promised to ensure safety and security in the high seas so that global trade, connectivity and all businesses can thrive unhindered and unfettered.

