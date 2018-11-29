+ Post your Story

Lamba Lolo video pulled down from YouTube
By Standard reporter | Updated Nov 29, 2018 at 10:27 EAT
SUMMARY

The song took the airwaves by storm and was loved and hated in equal measure

Gospel singer Size 8 labelled the song immoral and one that encouraged young people to engage in reckless sexual behavior

The controversial Lamba Lolo video — a song by a group of youngsters called Ethic Entertainment — has been pulled down from YouTube.

Reports indicate that the video was removed from the platform after the musicians had a disagreement with their manager.

In an interview with a local news website, the group’s manager Kitavi Mwakitele admitted that the matter was in court but the songs will be put back once the matter is resolved.

“The matter is headed to the courts as we have already drafted our papers so I am not in a position to say much about it until it comes to an end.


“But if they perform any of those songs at any concert then it would only further complicate the issue for them,” he said.

The song took the airwaves by storm and was loved and hated in equal measure.

Due to the nature of its lyrics, it was strongly condemned by various quarters including musicians and women leaders.

Gospel singer Size 8 labelled the song immoral and one that encouraged young people to engage in reckless sexual behavior.



