dci-officers-shoot-in-the-air-to-aid-colleagues-escape-eacc-arrest

There was drama on Wednesday afternoon after officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) fired in the air to help their colleagues escape arrest by EACC officials.

The anti-graft body revealed this on its social media pages, adding that the DCI officers were in handcuffs when the incident happened. ​

“The two suspects are @DCI_Kenya officers were arrested by @EACCKenya officers & handcuffed but were rescued by their colleagues from Kabete Police Station who fired several rounds of ammunition as warning shots to facilitate the escape of their colleagues @ODPP_KE,” wrote the EACC.

It is alleged that the two; Julius Oguma and Charles Macharia had demanded a Sh1million bribe from a foreigner before EACC pounced on them.

The agency further added that Kabete DCIO is facilitating them to nab the suspects.

This incident drew several reactions from netizens who strongly condemned the act.

“When all has been said and done may the officers who aided the escape of their colleagues be brought to book,” wrote one Twitter user.

"Prayers may come in handy at this point. And bible study," wrote another in reference to seeking divine intervention to end the corruption menace.






