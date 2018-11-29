+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
DCI officers shoot in the air to aid colleagues escape EACC arrest
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Nov 29, 2018 at 09:17 EAT
dci-officers-shoot-in-the-air-to-aid-colleagues-escape-eacc-arrest
Photo Courtesy
SUMMARY

It is alleged that the two; Julius Oguma and Charles Macharia had demanded a Sh1million bribe from a foreigner 

The agency further added that Kabete DCIO is facilitating them to nab the suspects

There was drama on Wednesday afternoon after officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) fired in the air to help their colleagues escape arrest by EACC officials.

The anti-graft body revealed this on its social media pages, adding that the DCI officers were in handcuffs when the incident happened.

“The two suspects are @DCI_Kenya officers were arrested by @EACCKenya officers & handcuffed but were rescued by their colleagues from Kabete Police Station who fired several rounds of ammunition as warning shots to facilitate the escape of their colleagues @ODPP_KE,” wrote the EACC.

See Also: How powerful CEO is still controlling State Agency despite his suspension


It is alleged that the two; Julius Oguma and Charles Macharia had demanded a Sh1million bribe from a foreigner before EACC pounced on them.

The agency further added that Kabete DCIO is facilitating them to nab the suspects.

See Also: EACC has a section of top leaders a distressed lot

This incident drew several reactions from netizens who strongly condemned the act.

“When all has been said and done may the officers who aided the escape of their colleagues be brought to book,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Prayers may come in handy at this point. And bible study,” wrote another in reference to seeking divine intervention to end the corruption menace.

See Also: Revealed: Former Nairobi County boss deposited Sh77 million in his underage child’s account



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



EACC
DCI
Corruption
Handcuffs
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
mp-barasa-is-out-of-order-to-question-wafula-chebukati

News

MP Barasa is out of order to question Wafula Chebukati

By George Williams | Mon 05 Nov 2018 09:08am

youngster-sets-tongues-wagging-after-government-pays-him-sh66-million

News

Youngster sets tongues wagging after Government pays him Sh66 million

By Standard Reporter | Thu 01 Nov 2018 07:43pm

detectives-arrest-two-people-repackaging-expired-wheat-flour

News

Detectives arrest two people repackaging expired wheat flour

By Vincent Kejitan | Thu 01 Nov 2018 09:42am

More From This Author
should-pornographic-sites-be-blocked-in-kenya

Editors Choice

Should pornographic sites be blocked in Kenya?

By Standard reporter | Thu 29 Nov 2018 11:36am

lamba-lolo-video-pulled-down-from-youtube

News

Lamba Lolo video pulled down from YouTube

By Standard reporter | Thu 29 Nov 2018 10:27am

dci-officers-shoot-in-the-air-to-aid-colleagues-escape-eacc-arrest

News

DCI officers shoot in the air to aid colleagues escape EACC arrest

By Vincent Kejitan | Thu 29 Nov 2018 09:17am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng