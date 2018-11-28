+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Controversial Jubilee MP decides to hang his political boots
By Standard Reporter | Updated Nov 28, 2018 at 18:18 EAT
controversial-jubilee-mp-decides-to-hang-his-political-boots
[Courtesy]
SUMMARY

A powerful Jubilee MP has decided to hang his political boots in 2022

The vocal and controversial legislator was overheard telling his colleagues that he will not defend his seat

A powerful Jubilee MP seems to have decided to hang his political boots in 2022 when the term of President Uhuru Kenyatta ends.

On Monday, the vocal and controversial legislator who is doing his third term in office was overheard telling his colleagues that he will not defend his parliamentary seat.

See Also: Rosemary Odinga has lost her sight but not her vision

He revealed that he has his eyes on the National Assembly Speaker’s post when he completes his current term.

The plan B of the politician a key ally of another influential leader is to be appointed the Comptroller of State House, in case his long-time friend who harbours presidential ambitions is elected as the 5th President of Kenya.


See Also: Nelson Havi suggests punishment for students who insulted CS Matiang’i

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



MP
Nasa
Raila Odinga
Uhuru Kenyatta
Jubilee party
powerful Jubilee MP
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
why-political-party-regrets-backing-woman-for-seat

News

Why political party regrets backing woman for seat

By Standard Reporter | Wed 28 Nov 2018 08:27am

mp-arrested-for-removing-police-road-block

News

MP arrested for removing police road block

By Darlington Manyara | Tue 27 Nov 2018 09:00am

uhuru-s-message-to-students-who-insulted-cs-amina-matiang-i

News

Uhuru's message to students who insulted CS Amina, Matiang'i

By Kelley Boss | Sun 25 Nov 2018 11:57am

More From This Author
court-orders-chief-to-supervise-61-year-old-kenyan-man-while-paying-dowry

News

Court orders chief to supervise 61-year-old Kenyan man while paying dowry

By Kamau Muthoni | Wed 28 Nov 2018 07:32pm

how-powerful-ceo-is-still-controlling-state-agency-despite-his-suspension

News

How powerful CEO is still controlling State Agency despite his suspension

By Standard Reporter | Wed 28 Nov 2018 07:22pm

controversial-jubilee-mp-decides-to-hang-his-political-boots

News

Controversial Jubilee MP decides to hang his political boots

By Standard Reporter | Wed 28 Nov 2018 06:18pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng