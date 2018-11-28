controversial-jubilee-mp-decides-to-hang-his-political-boots

A powerful Jubilee MP has decided to hang his political boots in 2022
The vocal and controversial legislator was overheard telling his colleagues that he will not defend his seat
A powerful Jubilee MP seems to have decided to hang his political boots in 2022 when the term of President Uhuru Kenyatta ends.
On Monday, the vocal and controversial legislator who is doing his third term in office was overheard telling his colleagues that he will not defend his parliamentary seat.
He revealed that he has his eyes on the National Assembly Speaker’s post when he completes his current term.
The plan B of the politician a key ally of another influential leader is to be appointed the Comptroller of State House, in case his long-time friend who harbours presidential ambitions is elected as the 5th President of Kenya.
