News
Court orders arrest of 30 students in sex party
By Gilbert Kimutai | Updated Nov 28, 2018 at 10:24 EAT
Empty bottles of alcohol were recovered
A warrant of arrest has been issued against 30 KCSE candidates arrested last Friday at a party for absconding court.

Bomet Senior Resident Magistrate Kipkirui Kibelion issued the warrant after they failed to turn up to take plea on Drunk and Disorderly charges.

The court also forfeited to the state police cash bail given to the candidates on Sunday. The candidates are expected in court on December 6 for the mention of their case.

The candidates who had cleared their KCSE exams were busted at an abandoned house in Chepngaina village at the outskirts of Bomet town partying. Empty beer bottles and used condoms were recovered at the scene.

Neighbors at the village raised alarm over loud music and shouting from the students prompting police to swing into action.

A woman believed to have been supplying alcohol to the students was also arrested with four of the partying students escaping police arrest.

Bomet township chief Reuben Ngetich said the students who were in pairs were dancing and caressing when police arrived. The students had gathered to celebrate their milestone of completing KCSE exams.
Speaking to the press after being released on Sunday, some of the students said they contributed Sh200 for the party.

They said out of 36 classmates only six had failed to contribute leaving 39 of them to attend the party.
“It was an classmate party and six of our colleagues did not take part after failing to contribute Sh200,” one of them after leaving police custody.

The incident has received widespread condemnation with local leaders calling on parents instill discipline on their children to avoid such incidents.

Leading the calls, Bomet governor Joyce Laboso said such incidents were the reasons behind increasing cases of teenage pregnancies.

She at the same time said her administration was going to launch sensitization programs to curb pregnancies among school going girls. She said the campaigns would ensure the incidents are brought to zero.

“we want to ensure that the issues are talked about . the reason we are seeing many girls getting pregnant is because little is heard about the topic,” said Laboso.

