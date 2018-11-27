+ Post your Story

Man killed for using neighbour's latrine 'improperly'
By Phares Mutembei | Updated Nov 27, 2018 at 12:45 EAT
SUMMARY

A 28-year-old man was killed for using a neighbour’s latrine "improperly"

The incident happened at Ntobune in Igembe North sub-county

A 28-year-old man was killed for using a neighbour’s latrine "improperly".

Police said Julius Kobia was hit on the head with a piece of wood by the neighbour, who accused him of soiling the latrine.

The incident happened at Ntobune in Igembe North sub-county.

According to his father, Peter Kirema, Mr Kobia's only crime was using his neighbour’s latrine.

Police are investigating the incident.

Elsewhere, a woman was found dead at Gakoromone in Meru town on Sunday.

According to Meru County Police Commander David Kirui, the 40-year-old woman (pictured) was stabbed in the neck.

“The officers who visited the scene did not see any sign of a struggle, which is an indication that she might have been killed by someone known to her,” he said.

Mr Kirui expressed concern at the rising number of killings in the county, which he attributed to family disputes and land feuds. 

