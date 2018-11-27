+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
MP arrested for removing police road block
By Darlington Manyara | Updated Nov 27, 2018 at 09:00 EAT
mp-arrested-for-removing-police-road-block
A police road block
SUMMARY

MP John- Paul Mwirigi was yesterday arrested for allegedly removing a police road block erected along Meru-Mikinduri-Maua road to nab traffic offenders

The MP was arrested in the evening at Kiguchwa in Tigania Central and taken to Mikinduri police station

Igembe south MP John- Paul Mwirigi was yesterday arrested for allegedly removing a police road block erected along Meru-Mikinduri-Maua road to nab traffic offenders.

The MP was arrested in the evening at Kiguchwa in Tigania Central and taken to Mikinduri police station. By the time of going to press Mwirigi was still being held.

Tigania Central Administration Police commander, John Munyoki said they took the action after the MP harassed the officers manning the road blocked and ordered them to leave after he remove the spikes from the road.

See Also: KCSE Student caught with ‘mwakenya’ in private parts

He said at around 10:30 am the MP first appeared accompanied my boda boda operators before re-appearing again at 4pm.

“We had erected the road blocks since the michuki rules were re-introduced and we had officers on duty to ensure sanity in the roads. However today we got information from the four officers who were at the road block that Igembe South MP had appeared and instructed them to leave the place as he attempted to remove the spikes,” Munyoki said.

After removing the spikes police said Mwirigi left but re- appeared again at another road block and ordered police again to remove the spikes.

See Also: Form four boys busted in girls' dormitory

“At this time our officers were able to block his vehicle and we arrested him. We do not know what the issue he had with the road block since nobody else had complained over it,” the officer added.

Munyoki said the MP could face two counts for incitement and breaking traffic rules.

The MP was among the leaders, Mpuru Aburi (EALA), Rahim Dawood (North Imenti) and Moses Kirima (Imenti Central) who had on Friday held protests over ongoing enforcement of traffic rules.

They stormed the county police headquarters where they lectured at senior police officers before addressing the operators.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Igembe south MP
John- Paul Mwirigi
Police road block
Arrested
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
man-killed-for-using-neighbour-s-latrine-improperly

News

Man killed for using neighbour's latrine 'improperly'

By Phares Mutembei | Tue 27 Nov 2018 12:45pm

mp-arrested-for-removing-police-road-block

News

MP arrested for removing police road block

By Darlington Manyara | Tue 27 Nov 2018 09:00am

rift-valley-leaders-angry-as-governor-ignores-their-calls

News

Rift Valley leaders angry as governor ignores their calls

By Standard Reporter | Tue 27 Nov 2018 08:43am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng