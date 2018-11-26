+ Post your Story

Chinese intimidating Government officials
By Standard Reporter | Updated Nov 26, 2018 at 08:47 EAT
chinese-intimidating-government-officials
SGR construction
SUMMARY

A renowned foreign contractor is giving officials of a state agency sleepless nights.

For the past few months the Chinese national has been intimidating the officers to award him a lucrative road construction tender in the North Rift.

The man who has a dubious record throws around the name of a powerful individual working for a leading politician.

Sources have told The Grapevine the agency officials fear that the contractor does not have a good name and capacity to undertake the work, after he did a shoddy job when he clinched a multi-billion project recently. 

The massive infrastructure project in question he undertook came tumbling down before it was even commissioned.

