chinese-intimidating-government-officials

SUMMARY A renowned foreign contractor is giving officials of a state agency sleepless nights For the past few months the Chinese national has been intimidating the officers to award him a lucrative road construction tender in the North Rift

A renowned foreign contractor is giving officials of a state agency sleepless nights.

For the past few months the Chinese national has been intimidating the officers to award him a lucrative road construction tender in the North Rift. ​

The man who has a dubious record throws around the name of a powerful individual working for a leading politician.

See Also: Chinese man claims ownership of land near State House

Sources have told The Grapevine the agency officials fear that the contractor does not have a good name and capacity to undertake the work, after he did a shoddy job when he clinched a multi-billion project recently.

The massive infrastructure project in question he undertook came tumbling down before it was even commissioned.