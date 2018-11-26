chinese-intimidating-government-officials

A renowned foreign contractor is giving officials of a state agency sleepless nights
For the past few months the Chinese national has been intimidating the officers to award him a lucrative road construction tender in the North Rift
The man who has a dubious record throws around the name of a powerful individual working for a leading politician.
Sources have told The Grapevine the agency officials fear that the contractor does not have a good name and capacity to undertake the work, after he did a shoddy job when he clinched a multi-billion project recently.
The massive infrastructure project in question he undertook came tumbling down before it was even commissioned.
