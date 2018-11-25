+ Post your Story

News
3 Students arrested after bragging about cheating in KCSE
By Kelley Boss | Updated Nov 25, 2018 at 10:37 EAT
SUMMARY

Police arrest KCSE students caught on camera insulting CSs Matiangi and Amina 

The school principal Mr Thomas Odhiambo gave police officers the names of the eight students

Police have arrested three of the eight Ambira Boys High School students caught on video hurling insults at Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and her Interior counterpart Fred Matiang’i.

The eight were seen in a viral video bragging of cheating in this year’s KCSE exams and insulted the two Cabinet Secretaries for their efforts in curbing exam cheating.

The school principal Mr Thomas Odhiambo gave police officers the names of the eight students.

See Also: Uhuru's message to students who insulted CS Amina, Matiang'i

Speaking to journalists, Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinett said detectives are going after the rest of the boys to find out if they really cheated in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

“The juveniles have become people of interest, not because of insulting prominent persons but due to suspected involvement in examination malpractices,” said the Inspector-General.

The students who were identified in the viral video are; Opiyo Brantley Owino, Hongo Steven, Barry Oduor Odhiambo, Odhiambo Ralph Lauren, Omondi Joshua Otieno, Edwin Omondi, Clinton Oduor Onyango and Lavin Jude Ombago.

See Also: Another video of Form Four leavers insulting Matiang’i surfaces

The three arrested are in police custody. 

