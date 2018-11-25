3-students-arrested-after-bragging-about-cheating-in-kcse

SUMMARY Police arrest KCSE students caught on camera insulting CSs Matiangi and Amina The school principal Mr Thomas Odhiambo gave police officers the names of the eight students

Police have arrested three of the eight Ambira Boys High School students caught on video hurling insults at Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and her Interior counterpart Fred Matiang’i.

The eight were seen in a viral video bragging of cheating in this year’s KCSE exams and insulted the two Cabinet Secretaries for their efforts in curbing exam cheating. ​

The school principal Mr Thomas Odhiambo gave police officers the names of the eight students.

Speaking to journalists, Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinett said detectives are going after the rest of the boys to find out if they really cheated in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

“The juveniles have become people of interest, not because of insulting prominent persons but due to suspected involvement in examination malpractices,” said the Inspector-General.

The students who were identified in the viral video are; Opiyo Brantley Owino, Hongo Steven, Barry Oduor Odhiambo, Odhiambo Ralph Lauren, Omondi Joshua Otieno, Edwin Omondi, Clinton Oduor Onyango and Lavin Jude Ombago.

The three arrested are in police custody.

