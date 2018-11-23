+ Post your Story

Teacher reports to school drunk causes KCSE paper delay
By Ureport | Updated Nov 23, 2018 at 15:46 EAT
Teacher arrested for failing to prepare KCSE physics practical apparatus 

The teacher was arrested on Friday after arriving in school late and drunk

A St Peters Thunguma Secondary School teacher was arrested for failing to prepare Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE) practical apparatus.

The teacher was arrested on Friday after arriving in school late and drunk. 

This came after exam officials found that the laboratory was unprepared, and the teacher responsible was not in school. 

According to Capital News Nyeri Central Deputy County Commissioner James Chacha, the teacher was totally drunk, unable to carry out his duties and was replaced immediately.

The teacher arrived late in school at 8:45am when the police arrested him and are holding him at Nyeri Central Police Station.

The incident forced the exam to start a few hours after the expected time.

