News
Owner of risky Kayole building arrested
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Nov 23, 2018 at 13:20 EAT
Photo of the building
SUMMARY

The building came to the limelight after a concerned resident in Umoja Estate took photos and shared online

Caroline Wanjiru was arrested on Friday morning by County Government officials

The owner of a building earmarked for demolition in Nairobi’s Kayole area has been arrested.

Caroline Wanjiru was arrested on Friday morning by County Government officials and through a Facebook post, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko promised to ensure the building is brought down before lives are lost.

“As promised my administration cannot sit back and watch innocent Kenyans trapped in collapsed buildings because of one or two individuals who have been compromised.

“This morning a government multi-agency team led by Nairobi City County Government officials arrested the owner of a condemned seven-storey building in Kayole for building without necessary approvals and ignoring a demolition notice.

“All condemned buildings must all be brought down and necessary legal action taken in accordance to the law,” stated the Governor.

He reiterated his desire to uphold human safety and warned that all those involved in approving the construction of the building would be ruthlessly dealt with.

“Sany is here for the demolition of the condemned seven-storey building along Kayole Spine Rd.


“I wish to assure Nairobi residents that my administration values human safety and the county officials who were compromised, facilitated and approved the ongoing construction of the building will be shown the door.

The building came to the limelight after a concerned resident in Umoja Estate took photos and shared online.

Although some images were later found to have been photoshopped, the building was clearly unfit for occupation and posed a life risk to would-be tenants.



