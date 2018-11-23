+ Post your Story

Four dead, two go blind after taking illicit brew in Mutindwa
By Kelley Boss | Updated Nov 23, 2018 at 12:05 EAT
SUMMARY

Four dead, two blind after drinking illicit brew in Mutindwa 

The owners of the four wines and spirits will be arraigned before Makadara Law Court

Four people have died, two others blinded and one critically ill after allegedly consuming illicit brews in Mutindwa.

Embakasi West MP George Theuri and Umoja 1 MCA Hon Mugambi Mark Ronaldo Macharia on Thursday led an exercise to clamp down on shops suspected of vending harmful liquor.

The leaders also visited Mama Lucy Hospital where two blind victims are admitted.

Area MCA Mark Mugambi confirmed the incident, adding that they had confiscated syringes, alcohol pads and anaesthetic from the shop the victims had visited on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Blogger Tom Mballa, Embakasi West Liquor Chairman Chela Ayiro said they have arrested seven people in connection with the illicit liquor but operations are still ongoing to get the main supplier.

“We got a tip-off from the residents and we have managed to arrest some suspects but we are still tracking down the main supplier so that we can bring this to an end,” said Ayiro.

The owners of the four wines and spirits will be arraigned before Makadara Law Court.

Mutindwa
illicit brews
Umoja
blind
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
