12-simple-life-truths-you-should-know

1. If you take things too personally then everyone in life will offend you and you will never be happy.



​

2. If you only see things the way you want to see them and don't consider how your spouse sees them, your marriage will struggle.

3. If you expect your child to act, talk, perform and deliver like you do as an adult then you will ruin your child's childhood and mess the process of your child's growth into his/her own identity. You were once a child. You and your child are not on the same level.

4. If the only time you turn to God is when calamity strikes you then God will keep using calamities to get your attention until you see the light.

5. If you are putting much effort to build your employer's vision and very little or no effort in building your own vision then you will grow old to become unfulfilled with unrealized dreams.

6. If an insult or rejection by someone gives you sleepless nights, makes you give up on yourself or makes you doubt yourself, then you still have a lot of work to do on your self-identity.

7. If you are waiting for a new year to begin to make resolutions then you will never progress in life. Change today.

8. If your reason to change is to please or keep someone then your change will be short-lived as soon as that someone doesn't appreciate your change. Change for you.

9. If you are single but you are waiting for marriage to get serious with life, to be responsible, to stop fooling around sexually, to invest and grow then you are not serious with yourself. Stop putting your life on hold.

10. If you are married and your marriage is going through trials, remember that challenges come to test your love and make it stronger. Remember why you two came together, this storm shall pass.

11. If you are praying and longing for bigger blessings but you are not grateful or responsible with your little blessings, then you not ready for your breakthrough.

12. If you always wait for people to check up on you but you don't check up on them, you will struggle to make and keep friends.

© Dayan Masinde

