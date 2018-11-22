+ Post your Story

Policeman accidentally shoots himself while servicing gun
By Cyrus Ombati | Updated Nov 22, 2018 at 08:05 EAT
The police shot himself while servicing a gun
A police officer was Tuesday seriously injured after a gun he was servicing in his house discharged two bullets and injured his left knee.

The officer told his colleagues he was servicing the weapon in the house when the incident happened seriously injuring his knee. He is in hospital with the serious wound.

Police who saw the wound termed it serious.

Meanwhile, a suspected thug was lynched by a mob in a botched robbery in Kayole, Nairobi. Police say a gang had been attacking and robbing locals when an alarm was raised alerting a mob.

The body was later moved to the mortuary. Police usually discourage mob lynching and term it illegal and criminal.

