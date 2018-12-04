religious-mp-sets-tongues-wagging-after-cracking-vulgar-jokes

SUMMARY The transformation of a member of one the houses of Parliament has raised eyebrows and left his colleagues in shock a year after clinching his post

The transformation of a member of one the houses of Parliament has raised eyebrows and left his colleagues in shock a year after clinching his post.

From being a highly religious man when he first got to Parliament last year, the legislator now has no qualms cracking vulgar jokes in the company of fellow MPs. ​





See Also: MP forced to leave function after being booed by angry crowd

The lawmaker was overhead bragging to his colleague of how he has sired several children out of wedlock.

“Niko na watoto wengi nje, lakini na washughulikia wote (I have many children out there, but I take good care of them,” he revealed with a glint in his eye.





See Also: Former NTV presenter lands new lucrative job