+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Religious MP sets tongues wagging after cracking vulgar jokes
By Standard Reporter | Updated Dec 04, 2018 at 23:08 EAT
religious-mp-sets-tongues-wagging-after-cracking-vulgar-jokes
[Courtesy]
SUMMARY

The transformation of a member of one the houses of Parliament has raised eyebrows and left his colleagues in shock a year after clinching his post

The transformation of a member of one the houses of Parliament has raised eyebrows and left his colleagues in shock a year after clinching his post.

From being a highly religious man when he first got to Parliament last year, the legislator now has no qualms cracking vulgar jokes in the company of fellow MPs. 


See Also: MP forced to leave function after being booed by angry crowd

The lawmaker was overhead bragging to his colleague of how he has sired several children out of wedlock.

“Niko na watoto wengi nje, lakini na washughulikia wote (I have many children out there, but I take good care of them,” he revealed with a glint in his eye.


See Also: Former NTV presenter lands new lucrative job

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



MP
Vulgar jokes
Member of Parliament
Parliament
overhead bragging
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
kenyan-mp-who-was-jailed-in-foreign-country

News

Kenyan MP who was jailed in foreign country

By Standard Reporter | Mon 03 Dec 2018 06:22pm

struggles-of-a-campus-lady

Campus Vibe

Struggles of a campus lady

By Ian Elroy Ogonji | Sat 01 Dec 2018 01:00pm

chelsea-manager-sarri-delivers-bad-news-to-n-golo-kante-days-after-signing-new-contract

Sports

Chelsea manager Sarri delivers bad news to N’Golo Kante days after signing new contract

By Reuters | Thu 29 Nov 2018 10:28pm

More From This Author
religious-mp-sets-tongues-wagging-after-cracking-vulgar-jokes

News

Religious MP sets tongues wagging after cracking vulgar jokes

By Standard Reporter | Tue 04 Dec 2018 11:08pm

twerk-request-for-ballon-d-or-winner-and-5-other-examples-of-sexism

Sports

'Twerk' request for Ballon d'Or winner and 5 other examples of sexism

By Reuters | Tue 04 Dec 2018 10:35pm

mp-forced-to-leave-function-after-being-booed-by-angry-crowd

News

MP forced to leave function after being booed by angry crowd

By Standard Reporter | Tue 04 Dec 2018 09:29pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng