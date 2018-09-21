+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Ezekiel Mutua rants against homosexuality after high court lifted Rafiki movie ban
By Kelley Boss | Updated Sep 21, 2018 at 16:56 EAT
ezekiel-mutua-rants-against-homosexuality-after-high-court-lifted-rafiki-movie-ban
Ezekiel Mutua
SUMMARY

Ezekiel Mutua has strongly condemned NGOs that he says are using gay content as a tool for marketing the film industry in Kenya 

Mutua said It would be a tragedy and a shame to have homosexual films defining the Kenyan culture

Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) boss, Ezekiel Mutua has strongly condemned NGOs that he says are using gay content as a tool for marketing the film industry in Kenya.

In a series of tweets Mutua said It would be a tragedy and a shame to have homosexual films defining the Kenyan culture.

“Shame on those foreign NGOs who want to use gay content as a tool for marketing the film industry in Kenya. SHINDWE!... It would be a tragedy and a shame to have homosexual films defining the Kenyan culture. That's not who we are and homosexuality is not our way of life” wrote the KFCB boss.

See Also: Producer of movie depicting lesbianism sues Ezekiel Mutua over ban


Ezekiel, who has been on the frontline to condemn sexual content on television, citied that ‘If people want to screen the homosexual film in their houses that's fine. We are watching to see which public theatre will exhibit it without the Board's approval’.

See Also: Boniface Mwangi takes on Ezekiel Mutua after ‘socks’ condom advert remarks

He, further asked What pleasure, pray, does a person of a sane mind find in watching girls having sex with other girls.

The High Court on Friday temporarily lifted the ban imposed by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) on Rafiki film to allow it be considered for an award at the Oscars.

The film was banned for promoting lesbianism but Justice Wilfrida Okwany lifted it for seven days, during which she has allowed it to be screened to willing adults.

See Also: Ezekiel Mutua takes action on ‘socks’ condom advert

In making the ruling, Justice Okwany cited Kenyan artists who’ve had to flee the country and to seek asylum because their creations went against the grain of societal expectations. 



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Ezekiel Mutua
KFCB
Rafiki the movie
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
raila-s-secretary-challenges-otiende-amollo-to-resign-from-odm-party

News

Raila’s secretary challenges Otiende Amollo to resign from ODM party

By Kelley Boss | Fri 21 Sep 2018 04:57pm

ezekiel-mutua-rants-against-homosexuality-after-high-court-lifted-rafiki-movie-ban

News

Ezekiel Mutua rants against homosexuality after high court lifted Rafiki movie ban

By Kelley Boss | Fri 21 Sep 2018 04:56pm

opinion-urgent-fixing-of-staff-in-criminal-justice-system-needed-for-the-war-against-crime

News

OPINION: Urgent fixing of staff in criminal justice system needed for the war against crime

By Michael Cherambos | Fri 21 Sep 2018 04:56pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng