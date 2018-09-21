ezekiel-mutua-rants-against-homosexuality-after-high-court-lifted-rafiki-movie-ban

SUMMARY Ezekiel Mutua has strongly condemned NGOs that he says are using gay content as a tool for marketing the film industry in Kenya Mutua said It would be a tragedy and a shame to have homosexual films defining the Kenyan culture

Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) boss, Ezekiel Mutua has strongly condemned NGOs that he says are using gay content as a tool for marketing the film industry in Kenya.

In a series of tweets Mutua said It would be a tragedy and a shame to have homosexual films defining the Kenyan culture. ​

“Shame on those foreign NGOs who want to use gay content as a tool for marketing the film industry in Kenya. SHINDWE!... It would be a tragedy and a shame to have homosexual films defining the Kenyan culture. That's not who we are and homosexuality is not our way of life” wrote the KFCB boss.

Ezekiel, who has been on the frontline to condemn sexual content on television, citied that ‘If people want to screen the homosexual film in their houses that's fine. We are watching to see which public theatre will exhibit it without the Board's approval’.

He, further asked What pleasure, pray, does a person of a sane mind find in watching girls having sex with other girls.

The High Court on Friday temporarily lifted the ban imposed by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) on Rafiki film to allow it be considered for an award at the Oscars.

The film was banned for promoting lesbianism but Justice Wilfrida Okwany lifted it for seven days, during which she has allowed it to be screened to willing adults.

In making the ruling, Justice Okwany cited Kenyan artists who’ve had to flee the country and to seek asylum because their creations went against the grain of societal expectations.





