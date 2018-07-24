+ Post your Story

Kenyatta's tailor dies after heart attack
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 24, 2018 at 09:27 EAT
President Uhuru Kenyatta
Parmar rose to fame during his youthful years when a state official told him that Mzee Kenyatta wanted to see him

His work was so good that several top government officials also placed orders for similar jackets

Dhanji Liladhar Parmar, the man who made leather jackets for Kenya’s first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta is dead.

The 82-year-old Kenyan of Asian descent died at his home in Nakuru following age-related complications.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned Parmar's demise and lauded his prowess in fashion.

“Yes, my father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, loved his Leather jackets. We celebrate the talent & skill of Dhanji Parmar.

“His life was a testimony that as long as you serve & do what you do with passion, there is no limit to what you can achieve. We pray that God strengthens his family,” wrote the Head of State.


Parmar rose to fame during his youthful years when a state official told him that Mzee Kenyatta wanted to see him.

The young tailor was nervous since at the time Asians were being kicked out of the country but upon meeting the President, he was instructed to make a leather jacket.

Mzee explained that he wanted a leather jacket made from Kudu leather. Kudu is a species of spiral-horned antelopes found in the African savannah.

Parmar worked on the jacket for a week and delivered it. His work was so good that several top government officials also placed orders for similar jackets, including then Rift Valley Provincial Commissioner Isaiah Mathenge and State Minister Mbiyu Koinange.


In1995, retired President Daniel Moi awarded him the Head of State Commendation and since then he was always invited to State functions.

May his soul Rest in Peace.

