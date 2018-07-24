thierry-henry-could-manage-this-club-by-august

SUMMARY Billionaires Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are due in Birmingham and have set up a meeting with boss Bruce Arsenal legend Henry, 40, quit as a Sky pundit for the new season this week

Steve Bruce will hold crunch talks with Aston Villa's new owners in the next 48 hours as Thierry Henry waits in the wings.

Billionaires Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are due in Birmingham and have set up a meeting with boss Bruce. ​

Bruce said: “I made myself clear two weeks ago when I said, ‘Look, whatever the state the club is in I think it needs me.’

“But I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s not going to be that way.”

London-based Sawiris, the richest Egyptian in the world with a net wealth of £5billion, is considering changes at Villa Park.

Belgium assistant coach and Arsenal legend Henry, 40, who quit as a Sky pundit for the new season this week, is in his sights.

Henry left his TV role citing his wish to: “fulfill my long-term ambition to become a football manager.”.

The ex-Gunners striker, who helped Belgium to third place in Russia, is understood to be willing to start in the Championship like Derby's Frank Lampard.

Bruce has been in charge of Villa since October 2016 after replacing Roberto Di Matteo and guiding the club to 13th.

Last season Villa came fourth and lost the play-off final Wembley. Henry,40, is Arsenal's all-time leading scorer with 228 goals in all competitions.

He won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his time with the gunners.

