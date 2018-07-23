Kenyans’ interesting reactions on Lulu Hassan’s first show with husband Abdalla

SUMMARY After a brief introduction by some celebrated Swahili anchors, it was time for the power couple to be on set Speculation had surrounded their partnership and many were eager to see how everything would pan out

A lot had been said prior to Lulu Hassan’s first show with her husband Rashid Abdalla and on Sunday, the two united for a common purpose, to anchor news.

After a brief introduction by some celebrated Swahili anchors, it was time for the power couple to be on set. ​

Speculation had surrounded their partnership and many were eager to see how everything would pan out considering the two are husband and wife.

They looked evidently jovial and relaxed, occasionally smiling at one another and hawk-eyed netizens had this to say;

tutahang kwa taarifa msana kiswahili kigumu bt this combinatination is dope— MAry Muthoni Maina (@MAryMuthoniMai8) July 23, 2018

mtasoma news ama ni bwe bwe we don't care who reads news as long us u tell us the story acheni vituko— mr chanuka (@peterka16943767) July 22, 2018

hapo kiswahili imelala, lovely— yakub ousman (@YakubOusman) July 22, 2018

Kwani ni mtu na bibiye!! Any we bora uhai— Peter qwim kimani (@PtahQ) July 22, 2018