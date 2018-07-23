Kenyans’ interesting reactions on Lulu Hassan’s first show with husband Abdalla

After a brief introduction by some celebrated Swahili anchors, it was time for the power couple to be on set
Speculation had surrounded their partnership and many were eager to see how everything would pan out
A lot had been said prior to Lulu Hassan’s first show with her husband Rashid Abdalla and on Sunday, the two united for a common purpose, to anchor news.
After a brief introduction by some celebrated Swahili anchors, it was time for the power couple to be on set.
Speculation had surrounded their partnership and many were eager to see how everything would pan out considering the two are husband and wife.
They looked evidently jovial and relaxed, occasionally smiling at one another and hawk-eyed netizens had this to say;
tutahang kwa taarifa msana kiswahili kigumu bt this combinatination is dope— MAry Muthoni Maina (@MAryMuthoniMai8) July 23, 2018
WowJuly 22, 2018
mtasoma news ama ni bwe bwe we don't care who reads news as long us u tell us the story acheni vituko— mr chanuka (@peterka16943767) July 22, 2018
hapo kiswahili imelala, lovely— yakub ousman (@YakubOusman) July 22, 2018
They delivered! Soo proud of Lulu & Rashid !July 22, 2018
Last week, comedian Eric Omondi had mimicked how the two would handle news and the hilarious video went viral.
Kwani ni mtu na bibiye!! Any we bora uhai— Peter qwim kimani (@PtahQ) July 22, 2018
Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?
Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website
COMMENTS