lillian-muli-welcomes-baby-boy-but-kenyans-won-t-let-her-prosper

SUMMARY Popular news anchor Lillian Muli on Sunday evening gave birth to a baby boy and named him Liam This news was broken by her colleague Anne Kiguta

Popular news anchor Lillian Muli on Sunday evening gave birth to a baby boy and named him Liam.

This news was broken by her colleague Anne Kiguta amid cheers from the Citizen TV news team. ​

Many Kenyans had been following up on Muli’s pregnancy journey and there was even a show dubbed ‘Pregnant with Lillian’ on Viusasa.

While a section of Kenyans congratulated her for her new bundle of joy, others were sarcastic about it and questioned why her pregnancy had been given too much hype.

Here are some of the reactions:

Outstanding on what nature,aren't we all born by women, we have great ppo who came unnoticed and did a lot.Martin Luther,John Calvin,Miguna2— Agrifoodchemix E. A (@AgrifoodchemixE) July 22, 2018

Wacha wivu.if ur birth wasnt announced dont hate on others.— KatieWereski (@KatWereski) July 23, 2018

Now I can download Viu Sasa hoping there's no episode 2 titled ???? Mother with Lilian Muli— James Mutinda (@JMutinda_snr) July 22, 2018

Perhaps it will be "Breastfeeding with Lillian Muli".— Max Mwangi (@Max_Mwangi) July 22, 2018

What does Lil muli's pregnancy and giving birth has to do with us that's a personal affair not public cjui download viusasa to watch pregnancy with Lil muli halafu I get pregnant ama ,she's not special at all mlikataa kutuletea football live mnatuletea ball haitusaidii nkt— Joymaich (@Joymaich1) July 23, 2018

Mambo ya nyumba za watu msituletee...— Project2022 (@Project2022) July 22, 2018

Wah at least sasa tutaona Viusasa na amani,— MALEL (@kim_malel) July 22, 2018

And sensible items to post, is Lilian Muli the first woman to give birth?— festus savali (@festus_3) July 22, 2018