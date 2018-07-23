+ Post your Story

Popular Churchill Show comedian dies
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 23, 2018 at 08:14 EAT
SUMMARY

The artiste, whose profile rose after a video of his mouth-mixing skills went viral, died on Sunday 

Churchill broke the news on his official Instagram page

Churchill Show comedian DJ Nakumatt aka Man Kwenjo is dead.

The artiste, whose profile rose after a video of his mouth-mixing skills went viral, died on Sunday after a short illness.

Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill broke the news on his official Instagram page and sent condolences to the family of the deceased.

The self made Mix master Man Kwenjo AKA DJ Nakumatt Passed away Yesterday Morning after a short illness.#RIPNdugu. pic.twitter.com/NzM2LszEkn— Jeff Kuria (@Jeff_KuriaM) July 22, 2018

My condolences to the family of #DJNakumatt the Mix Master who passed on yesterday. I recall @MwalimChurchill brought him on his show once. #RIPNdungu via @Jeff_KuriaM— Shaban Mwangi ???????? (@MwangiShaban) July 22, 2018

Rest in peace DJ Nakumatt— Festus Riungu (@RiunguFestus) July 22, 2018

Rest in power Dj Nakumatt— Kahigariç (@Uncl3xSton3) July 22, 2018

Rest in Peace ,Rest in Power DJ Nakumatt— CyprianTrb (@CyprianTrb) July 22, 2018


