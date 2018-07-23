popular-churchill-show-comedian-dies

SUMMARY The artiste, whose profile rose after a video of his mouth-mixing skills went viral, died on Sunday Churchill broke the news on his official Instagram page

Churchill Show comedian DJ Nakumatt aka Man Kwenjo is dead.

The artiste, whose profile rose after a video of his mouth-mixing skills went viral, died on Sunday after a short illness. ​

Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill broke the news on his official Instagram page and sent condolences to the family of the deceased.



The self made Mix master Man Kwenjo AKA DJ Nakumatt Passed away Yesterday Morning after a short illness.#RIPNdugu. pic.twitter.com/NzM2LszEkn— Jeff Kuria (@Jeff_KuriaM) July 22, 2018

