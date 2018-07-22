sonko-renames-city-road

SUMMARY Mike Sonko on Saturday renamed Racecourse Road to Dr. Geoffrey Griffin Road He advised high school students not to rebel but also pointed out that their fate should not be decided by an exam

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Saturday renamed Racecourse Road to Dr. Geoffrey Griffin Road.

The governor was speaking at Starehe Boys Center during the 59th Founders’ Day Celebration, urging students to emulate the example set by the prestigious school. ​

“I will soon launch the renaming of Racecourse Road to Dr. Geoffrey Griffin Road in honour of the late founder of the school.

“I also urged students across the country to stop burning schools and emulate Starehe Boys Center which is a symbol of excellence, hard work, and discipline,” said Sonko.

He advised high school students not to rebel but also pointed out that their fate should not be decided by an exam.

“Students should not rebel because of exams. At the same time, it is not ok for a student’s future to be decided by a two-hour exam.

“The education system should use continuous assessment to grade students. Also, schools should look for the strength in every child and enhance it.

“If a student is strong in music, he should be encouraged to do music; if a student is strong in sciences, that is what should be promoted,” he added.

In recent weeks, several cases of arson have been reported around the country but the Ministry of Education has maintained that exams will go on as planned.

