kenyans-take-to-twitter-following-safaricom-network-problem

A number of services offered by mobile network provider Safaricom were not available for the better part of Sunday morning and netizens could not hide their frustration.

For some people, calls could not go through and mobile money transactions also took a while to reflect. ​

Although subscribers could send text messages, mobile data services were not available and some netizens had a hard time accessing social media.

This led to a number of them asking what the problem was on Safaricom’s official social media pages and by the time this article was published, the reason behind the network hitch had not been established.

