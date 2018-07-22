+ Post your Story

Kenyans take to Twitter following Safaricom network problem
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 22, 2018 at 12:36 EAT
A number of services offered by mobile network provider Safaricom were not available for the better part of Sunday morning and netizens could not hide their frustration.

For some people, calls could not go through and mobile money transactions also took a while to reflect.

Although subscribers could send text messages, mobile data services were not available and some netizens had a hard time accessing social media.

See Also: Safaricom explains network hitch experienced on Sunday

This led to a number of them asking what the problem was on Safaricom’s official social media pages and by the time this article was published, the reason behind the network hitch had not been established.

Here are some of the reactions:

See Also: Safaricom staff, Engineering student arrested over SIM card fraud



