ruth-kamande-sentenced-to-death-for-stabbing-boyfriend-22-times

SUMMARY Ruth Kamande, lady found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, has been sentenced to death According to Justice Lesiit, Ruth acted out of malice despite claims that she did it out of self-defense

Ruth Kamande, lady found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, has been sentenced to death by Justice Jessie Lesiit on Thursday 19 July 2018.

Ms Kamande however, has a right to appeal within 14 days. ​

According to an earlier ruling made by Justice Lesiit, Ruth acted out of malice despite claims that she did it out of self-defense.

Justice Lessit ruled that the number of times she stabbed the boyfriend could not support her argument.

"It is clear from the prosecution evidence that the stabs were not done at ago. They were done in intervals," ruled Lessit.

Wanjiru, was arraigned in court on September 24 2015, stabbed her boyfriend over a love text message sent by another woman.

Witnesses and police claim the boyfriend succumbed to the stab wounds before Wanjiru turned the knife on herself.

Wanjiru who reportedly tried to kill herself with a knife was rushed to the nearby Metropolitan Hospital with stab wounds in the stomach and both hands.

Ruth beat 19 other candidates to be crowned Miss Langata Prison which was held to support the rehabilitation of female prisoners at the institution in 2016.



