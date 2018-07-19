+ Post your Story

Lionel Messi goes shirtless, leaves little to imagination [PHOTOS]
By Mirror | Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 13:31 EAT
Lionel Messi takes time off [COURTESY]
The Barcelona superstar is away with his wife and kids in Formentera in the Balearic Islands off the coast of Spain

Lionel Messi has put Argentina's World Cup nightmare to the back of his mind as he enjoys a family holiday

The Barcelona superstar is away with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and kids in Formentera in the Balearic Islands off the coast of Spain.

Argentina crashed out in the last 16 of the World Cup to France having struggled to get out of the group following a tumultuous build-up to the tournament in Russia.

There have been fresh rumours Messi could now retire from international football to focus on prolonging his club career at the Nou Camp.

But compatriot and former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has urged Messi to carry on playing for his country.

“I think Leo has to think about himself," Tevez told ESPN.

"He has to think that, if there is not a project that makes him happy and in which he feels comfortable, it is very difficult to take the responsibility of leading Argentina to become champions by himself.

”We are wasting a lot of time not having him happy and not being able to give him a hand to achieve that target. I think we are wrong in not being able to help him feel comfortable.

”As a player and as an Argentine I tell him that we need him, that he try to rest, that he keep a cool head and that we need him.


"We need him because he is the soul of Argentina and, as long as he continues playing football, it has to be that way because he is Argentina’s biggest idol and he has to take that responsibility.

”Now [I tell him] to rest, keep a cool head and try to be well, then we need him to take charge and on the pitch.”

