+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
PHOTOS: Boda boda riders block University Way after one of them was knocked down by GK vehicle
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 10:02 EAT
photos-boda-boda-riders-block-university-way-after-one-of-them-was-knocked-down-by-gk-vehicle
Boda boda block University way
SUMMARY

Boda Boda riders have blocked University Way after one of them was knocked down by GK vehicle

Boda Boda riders have blocked University Way after one of them was knocked down by police vehicle on Thursday morning July 19.

The driver of the vehicle is said to have fled the scene and left the victim lying on the ground. 

 

Reports say the driver was on the wrong side of the road when the accident took place.


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Boda boda riders
university way
GK vehicle
knocked down
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
mutahi-ngunyi-s-latest-advice-to-ruto-causes-mixed-reactions-among-netizens

Politics

Mutahi Ngunyi’s latest advice to Ruto causes mixed reactions among netizens

By Fay Ngina | Thu 19 Jul 2018 11:24am

student-walks-32km-to-get-to-work-early-on-his-first-day-boss-rewards-him-with-a-car

News

Student walks 32km to get to work early on his first day, boss rewards him with a car

By Mirror | Thu 19 Jul 2018 10:27am

photos-boda-boda-riders-block-university-way-after-one-of-them-was-knocked-down-by-gk-vehicle

News

PHOTOS: Boda boda riders block University Way after one of them was knocked down by GK vehicle

By Fay Ngina | Thu 19 Jul 2018 10:02am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng