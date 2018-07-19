+ Post your Story

Lifestyle
DIY – Five make-up hacks every Kenyan lady should know
By Hashtag | Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 08:10 EAT
Five make-up hacks every Kenyan lady should know
SUMMARY

DIY gel liner: Use a pencil eyeliner, put it on a flame from a lighter or candle and hold it their flame for one second

Skipping the clear basecoat: When applying nail polish, skip the base coat and apply white nail polish instead

Ladies, here are some make up hacks that will help you up your ‘get ready with me’ game.

DIY gel liner: Use a pencil eyeliner, put it on a flame from a lighter or candle and hold it their flame for one second. Let it cool down for 15 seconds then apply it. It will form a deep smudge as a liner would.


Check your make up under different lights: You might not have the best light when applying your make-up, but make sure to check how you look before you leave the house. The bright outside light helps illuminate spots you might have missed to avoid a caked look.

Remove gel polish easily: When applying nail polish, skip the basecoat and apply office glue instead. Once done, follow with the gel polish of your choice. When ready to remove the polish, it will peel off easily.


Skipping the clear basecoat: When applying nail polish, skip the base coat and apply white nail polish instead. It’ll make your polish stand out more and even protect your nails from being stained by coloured polishes.

Mascara application: Try sweeping your mascara towards your nose instead of upwards. It will make your lashes 'pop' more and make your eyes look bigger.



