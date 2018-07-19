+ Post your Story

News
Locals raise concern over governor's style
By Grapevine | Updated Jul 19, 2018 at 07:42 EAT
Locals raise concern over governor's style
SUMMARY

A Governor is under fire from a section of his voters over his poor mode of dressing

Some of the residents are accusing the politician who is doing his second term in office of embarrassing them by wearing shabby and over-sized clothes

A Governor is under fire from a section of his voters over his poor mode of dressing.

Some of the residents are accusing the politician who is doing his second term in office of embarrassing them by wearing shabby and over-sized clothes.

Recently the governor was trolled on the internet after a picture of him on one of his much detested outfits was shared on Facebook.

See Also: Politician promises to ‘feed’ electorate if elected, invites hungry people to his home

“The Governor urgently needs the services of a stylists, if the county first lady cannot help him. His appalling sense of fashion does not inspire confidence at all,” an angry resident posted on social media.

