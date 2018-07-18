+ Post your Story

Male lawmakers support hotel for locking out Laikipia Woman Rep
By Grapevine | Updated Jul 18, 2018 at 08:33 EAT
Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru
SUMMARY

The marriage certificate saga pitting Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru and a Kericho-based hotel has opened a controversial debate among Members of Parliament

Waruguru, who was locked out of the hotel, said she felt embarrassed as the management had kept her waiting to more than an hour

The marriage certificate saga pitting Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru and a Kericho-based hotel has opened a controversial debate among Members of Parliament.

Waruguru, who was locked out of the hotel, said she felt embarrassed as the management had kept her waiting to more than an hour.

“As a leader I feel that I have been embarrassed and kept here for more than an hour trying to seek the attention of the manager and no one has answered my question,” said Waruguru.

See Also: VIDEO: Woman Rep and husband locked out of hotel for lacking marriage certificate

However, two male MPs yesterday teased their female colleagues why they were bashing Sunshine Upperhill Hotel instead of supporting it for its policy that discourages a man and woman out of wedlock from “spending night together”.

The male MPs said women should be in the forefront in supporting the hotel so as to deter men from going astray.

