male-lawmakers-support-hotel-for-locking-out-laikipia-woman-rep

SUMMARY The marriage certificate saga pitting Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru and a Kericho-based hotel has opened a controversial debate among Members of Parliament Waruguru, who was locked out of the hotel, said she felt embarrassed as the management had kept her waiting to more than an hour

The marriage certificate saga pitting Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru and a Kericho-based hotel has opened a controversial debate among Members of Parliament.

Waruguru, who was locked out of the hotel, said she felt embarrassed as the management had kept her waiting to more than an hour. ​

“As a leader I feel that I have been embarrassed and kept here for more than an hour trying to seek the attention of the manager and no one has answered my question,” said Waruguru.



However, two male MPs yesterday teased their female colleagues why they were bashing Sunshine Upperhill Hotel instead of supporting it for its policy that discourages a man and woman out of wedlock from “spending night together”.

The male MPs said women should be in the forefront in supporting the hotel so as to deter men from going astray.

