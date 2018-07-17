+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
SGR Madaraka Express changes all Kenyans should be aware of
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 17, 2018 at 10:18 EAT
sgr-madaraka-express-changes-all-kenyans-should-be-aware-of
SGR Madaraka Express schedule changes
SUMMARY

The Kenya Railways has given a public notice to all the train users regarding the revised Madaraka Express Train schedule effective August 1, 2018

According to the notice, the changes are aimed at improving the performance of the train and user satisfaction

The Kenya Railways has given a public notice to all the train users regarding the revised Madaraka Express Train schedule effective August 1, 2018.

According to the notice, the changes are aimed at improving the performance of the train and user satisfaction.

“Effective August 1, 2018, Kenya Railways will revise the train schedule for the Mombasa to Nairobi Madaraka Express Passenger Service. The revision is aimed improving the performance, efficiency and overall user satisfaction on the service, “read the notice.

See Also: Why Kiraithe is wrong on SGR staff sacking threat

The Inter- County Train will be living Nairobi at 8.20 am and will be arriving in Mombasa at 14.18 pm, while the Express Train will leave Nairobi at 14.35 pm and arrive in Mombasa at 19.18 pm.

As for Mombasa to Nairobi, the Inter-County Train will be leaving Mombasa at 8.00 am and arrive to Nairobi at 13.42 pm, while the Express Train will leave Mombasa at 15.15 pm and get to Nairobi at 20.14 pm. 

Below are the schedule changes made; 

See Also: Bold Kenyan lights up social media with humorous question to Uhuru




Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



SGR
Madaraka Express
schedule
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
hilarious-reactions-after-kenya-power-clarifies-on-blackout-at-milimani-courts

News

Hilarious reactions after Kenya Power clarifies on ‘blackout’ at Milimani Courts

By Fay Ngina | Tue 17 Jul 2018 10:56am

sgr-madaraka-express-changes-all-kenyans-should-be-aware-of

News

SGR Madaraka Express changes all Kenyans should be aware of

By Fay Ngina | Tue 17 Jul 2018 10:18am

why-leaders-must-make-obama-visit-count

News

Why leaders must make Obama visit count

By Benard Amaya | Tue 17 Jul 2018 08:06am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng