sgr-madaraka-express-changes-all-kenyans-should-be-aware-of

According to the notice, the changes are aimed at improving the performance of the train and user satisfaction. ​

“Effective August 1, 2018, Kenya Railways will revise the train schedule for the Mombasa to Nairobi Madaraka Express Passenger Service. The revision is aimed improving the performance, efficiency and overall user satisfaction on the service, “read the notice.

The Inter- County Train will be living Nairobi at 8.20 am and will be arriving in Mombasa at 14.18 pm, while the Express Train will leave Nairobi at 14.35 pm and arrive in Mombasa at 19.18 pm.

As for Mombasa to Nairobi, the Inter-County Train will be leaving Mombasa at 8.00 am and arrive to Nairobi at 13.42 pm, while the Express Train will leave Mombasa at 15.15 pm and get to Nairobi at 20.14 pm.

Below are the schedule changes made;



