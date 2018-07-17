+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Why leaders must make Obama visit count
By Benard Amaya | Updated Jul 17, 2018 at 08:06 EAT
why-leaders-must-make-obama-visit-count
Why leaders must make Obama visit count
SUMMARY

Barack Obama is a history maker. Obama overcame all odds to become the first black president of the United States of America

For a person of colour to occupy the Oval office for two straight terms is no mean achievement. We must celebrate him in a special way

Barack Obama is a history maker. Obama overcame all odds to become the first black president of the United States of America.

It was even more historic when he served two full terms as president. For a person of colour to occupy the Oval office for two straight terms is no mean achievement. We must celebrate him in a special way.

Kenyans are lucky to be associated with a world leader who traces his ancestry to the country. His late father hailed from Kogelo in Siaya.

See Also: ‘Nani alituroga!’ – Moses Kuria laments after Obama visit

It is sad that during his tenure in office, we did not capitalise on the Obama magic to market destination Kenya.

Unlike South Africa, which exploited Mandela mania to position the country on the global market, our country squandered this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to raise its profile.

Nevertheless, we can still make something out of Obama in his retirement. His wealth of experience is what the country requires at this hour of need.

See Also: Inside Obama's luxurious jet [PHOTOS]

He always advocated for good governance and youth empowerment. I hope our leaders will use the Obama template to fix our problems.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Barack Obama
Obama visit
Obama in Kenya
Kogelo
Kenyan leaders
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
why-obama-s-arrival-at-jkia-was-not-aired-live

News

Why Obama’s arrival at JKIA was not aired live

By Vincent Kejitan | Sun 15 Jul 2018 02:36pm

More From This Author
hilarious-reactions-after-kenya-power-clarifies-on-blackout-at-milimani-courts

News

Hilarious reactions after Kenya Power clarifies on ‘blackout’ at Milimani Courts

By Fay Ngina | Tue 17 Jul 2018 10:56am

sgr-madaraka-express-changes-all-kenyans-should-be-aware-of

News

SGR Madaraka Express changes all Kenyans should be aware of

By Fay Ngina | Tue 17 Jul 2018 10:18am

why-leaders-must-make-obama-visit-count

News

Why leaders must make Obama visit count

By Benard Amaya | Tue 17 Jul 2018 08:06am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng