News
Government changes working hours for Huduma Centres
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 16, 2018 at 15:01 EAT
Inside a huduma centre
SUMMARY

The government on Monday introduced new working hours for the GPO and City Square Huduma Centres

Starting today July 16, 2018, the two centres will operate from 6.30am- 7.00 pm on weekdays

The government through Public Affairs and Gender Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia on Monday introduced new working hours for the GPO and City Square Huduma Centres.

Starting today July 16, 2018, the two centres will operate from 6.30am- 7.00 pm on weekdays, in a move aimed at serving the public more efficiently.

It was further communicated that the changes would be rolled out to other centres in due course.


Important to note is that only specific services will be offered during this period.

Huduma Kenya Programme is a Kenya Vision 2030 flagship project that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on 7th November, 2013.

The aim of the Huduma Kenya program is to enhance the access and delivery of Government Services to all Kenyans.

Some of the services offered include; replacement of ID’s, HELB clearance, NSSF and NHIF registration, issuance of birth certificates and registration of business names among others.

Currently, there are about 45 huduma centres countrywide.

Huduma Centre
GPO
Working hours
