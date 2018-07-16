angry-netizens-troll-murkomen-after-posting-a-picture-with-world-cup-referee

SUMMARY Kenyans on social media are not happy after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen posted a picture with World Cup Referee Nestor Pitana According to his tweet, the senator made a deal with the referee for him to come to Kenya for a charity match

Kenyans on social media are not happy after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen posted a picture with World Cup Referee Nestor Pitana.



According to his tweet, the senator made a deal with the referee for him to come to Kenya for a charity match. ​

“Congratulations Referee Nestor Pitana. You did a good job by managing the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals well. Welcome to Kenya next year for a charity match as agreed. Mungu mbele,” said Murkomen.

However, some netizens did not seem pleased with both Murkomen’s remarks and the photo he posted.

This is after reports that 20 MPs flew to Russia for the World Cup Tournament at the Tax Payer’s expenses.

This is what some of them had to say;

He will not improve football in kenya, only good management n upgrade of our football facilities will. Let's invest in football not mashamba tu.— Boniface Asuva (@bonifaceasuva) July 16, 2018

And that's why you missed the tangatanga team yesterday at kayole.kumbe uko Russia chini ya waba? July 16, 2018

We don't need charity money, we want to see our own money changing our lives. We want a country of plenty not scarcity— @ArapChesir (@GKipchoge) July 16, 2018

Trying soooo hard to prove a point! You might as well chill out! At this point nobody cares?????????????????????????????????haribuni tu pesa????????????????????????????????????????— Sharon Makena (@kesh_makenaa) July 16, 2018

Instead of taking selfies, you should be agonising on the elephant in the room. Yes corruption that has suffocated every space in Kenya, sports included.— Clifton (@mulegiclifton) July 16, 2018

How can it change the life of common mwananchi make noise wherever you go even social media you are the best noisemaker bure kabsa— John Ijaa (@IjaaJohn) July 16, 2018

I see our tax money we're put in good use, congratulation mheshimiwa, watu wa Elgeyo Marakwet na Kenya kwa jumla tumefurahia Sana.— SIMON KARAGO (@simonkarago) July 16, 2018

You don't support harambee stars but you pay expensive tickets to attend a competition that your country didn't qualify.mungu mbele ama nyuma?— justus Rop (@JustoRop) July 16, 2018

While you're there remember our only lines man/referee was kicked out of world cup coz of corruption, shame on our leaders sabotaging lifestyle audit and the fight against corruption— James Kinyanjui (@jkinya128) July 16, 2018

Instead of taking Harambee Stars players to learn something from the world cup, you decide to waste our money on politicians. tanga tanga kabisa. @UKenyatta This is misuse of public funds— Welldon Kinaro (@kwelldon) July 16, 2018

And you have no shame to misuse our money..you are mpigs and God will punish you. May catastrophe hit all of you for misusing our hard earned funds..nkt— madaraka (@fredrickmada) July 16, 2018